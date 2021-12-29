Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild...
Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arizona Bowl canceled for 2021
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following crash near Houghton, Broadway
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
Woman dead after being hit by car on Tucson’s west side
Car crashes into power pole near Prince and Campbell in Tucson

Latest News

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’
Mount Lemmon Prepares for Snow
Ski Valley, Mt. Lemmon Hotel prepare for snow
Lifeline: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes of 911 Call center as staffing crisis continues
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids in Fla.