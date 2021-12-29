Ski Valley, Mt. Lemmon Hotel prepare for snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of Southern Arizona, and Summerhaven businesses are hopeful there will be a beautiful blanket of snow on Mount Lemmon come Wednesday morning.

The southernmost ski destination in the U.S. has been preparing for months. Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley received a couple weekends of light snow this winter, but a lot more is needed to open the ski hill.

“It was our hope to see the snow, that’s why we came,” said Jose Romero, who brought his sons on a ride up the ski lift. “Sadly, there was only a little bit.”

That could change, though, according to the latest forecast from our First Alert Action team.

“It would be nice,” said Graham Davies, the area manager at Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley. “I mean, I always want snow. That is a big part of our business, but it comes when it comes.”

Up where the air is sweeter and the wind is crisper, the white sparkling landscape brings thousands of people to the slopes every year.

“Last year, we only got a couple weeks of skiing,” said Davies. “A normal year I would say what we shoot for is getting enough snow around Christmas and New Year’s to start a ski season going for as long as we can; into March.”

Ahead of the season, Davies says they purchased a new snow groomer.

“People used to love powder days, but now people are kind of particular and would rather have it flat and manicured,” he said.

The Mt. Lemmon Hotel, which just opened this year, is decked out for the holidays. Employees are getting ready for a busy weekend, but the owner tells us they do have availability starting next week. He encourages guests to monitor the road conditions, though.

As the Romeros head back to Mexico, Tuesday’s glimpse at a white winter has them wanting more.

“I want to go again!” exclaimed Romero’s youngest son.

