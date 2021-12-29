Advertise
Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash still on

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been canceled, organizers say, Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash is still happening.

Locals can start off 2022 with the famous Taco Drop, followed by a fireworks show from the Hotel Congress rooftop.

The event is slated to start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the corner of Congress Street and Fifth Avenue, where the Plain White T’s 80′s and Gentlemen, Sophia Rankin and more artists will be playing.

