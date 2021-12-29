Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Woman dead after being hit by car on Tucson’s west side

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in her 60s is dead after, police say, she was hit by a car on Tucson’s west side late Monday, Dec. 27.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 1900 block of West Grant Road around 10:30 p.m., where they found a woman seriously injured. The woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where she died shortly after her arrival.

Detectives say they determined a white 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was driving east on Grant Road in a median lane, when it hit the woman. Officers determined the Isuzu’s driver had not been impaired during the collision.

Investigators say the woman had not been on a crosswalk when she was hit, and believe that is a major contributing factor to the collision.

As of Tuesday, police had made no arrests or citations. Authorities are withholding her identity until her next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arizona Bowl canceled for 2021
Car crashes into power pole near Prince and Campbell in Tucson
Pedestrian fighting for life following crash near Houghton, Broadway
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
Allie Potter - December 27 forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A winter storm is brewing

Latest News

Hospitals brace for COVID surge after holidays
Fight against omicron variant suffers a setback
Two charged after road rage shooting near Mescal
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las...
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85