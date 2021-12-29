Woman dead after being hit by car on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in her 60s is dead after, police say, she was hit by a car on Tucson’s west side late Monday, Dec. 27.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 1900 block of West Grant Road around 10:30 p.m., where they found a woman seriously injured. The woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where she died shortly after her arrival.

Detectives say they determined a white 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was driving east on Grant Road in a median lane, when it hit the woman. Officers determined the Isuzu’s driver had not been impaired during the collision.

Investigators say the woman had not been on a crosswalk when she was hit, and believe that is a major contributing factor to the collision.

As of Tuesday, police had made no arrests or citations. Authorities are withholding her identity until her next of kin is notified.

