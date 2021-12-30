A cold, the flu or COVID. What do I have and how do I know?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The beginning of 2022 promises to be just as unpredictable as the past two years in the health care industry.

After a year which saw very little flu, the number of cases entering the new year has already surpassed the number of cases in all of last flu season.

And with that already a concern, the omicron variant is just starting to fire up in Arizona.

What makes this an issue is that the symptoms for the flu and omicron are nearly the same. Even the common cold mimics the omicron symptoms.

So at the outset with a sore throat, runny nose and a fever, it will be hard to tell what a person has come down with.

“The first thing you want to do is to isolate yourself so you don’t spread whatever infection you have to others,” said Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, a critical care specialist. “Now it’s becoming a triple threat, with the omicron, the delta and the flu.”

So once a person has decided there’s something not quite right and has started quarantine, how do they assess which one they have.

“If you have a bad headache along with the symptoms of a scratchy throat, runny nose and fevers,” he said. “In the current setting in Arizona right now, it is more likely to be COVID, omicron.”

On the other hand, what might the symptoms of a cold or flu be and how might they differ from omicron.

“If you’ve had no contact with a known case of COVID, and if you haven’t lost your sense of taste or smell, and your headache is not a symptomatology, you are more likely to have the flu,” he said.

Although only about one in four with omicron lose their sense of smell and taste, it can still be a predictor.

Once the isolation has begun and symptoms are showing, what’s next?

An in home rapid test is next step but since they can be rather unreliable, it’s best to test a second day as well.

If it is the omicron variant, then a five day isolation if required as per the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recently changed the quarantine period from ten days to five.

“A ten day isolation was having a significant impact not only on the hospitals but on businesses, on airplane travel as we know and other people going about their business,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director.

But she added “it was based on science.”

According to the CDC, those with COVID generally transmit the disease in the first one to two days in a majority of cases, before the symptoms manifest themselves and then 2-3 days after that.

Following the 5-day isolation, the CDC recommends they wear a mask for the next five days.

Dr. Parthasarathy also suggests that masks should be KN-95 or higher. Surgical masks and cloth masks “don’t work,” he said.

For those who don’t have immune issues or other medical issues, the risk is not as great.

“They can just stay at home, ride it off, ride it through, by testing themselves after they become symptomatic day one,” he said. “And subsequently test themselves with a home kit the second day.”

But the common denominator among them, is stay home, wash your hands, distance, wear a mask and test.

