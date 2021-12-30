Advertise
DOC: Florence inmate death ruled a homicide

Kenneth Wayne Thompson, sentenced to death in the 2012 murders of two people, was reportedly killed by other inmates.(Arizona Department of Correction)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is investigating after an inmate was reportedly killed on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Authorities say Kenneth W. Thompson, 38, was found injured in his unit, where he was treated. Thompson was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

Investigators say they’ve identified two other inmates, who they believe attacked Thompson.

Thompson was sentenced to death in Yavapai County in 2012 on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his sister-in-law and her boyfriend.

