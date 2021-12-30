Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our final storm of the year will pack a punch with more valley rain, mountain snow and the coldest temperatures of the season

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A stronger system rolls through tonight into Saturday morning bringing us more valley rain and mountain snow. 0.25′' to 1.00′' of rain possible in valley locations. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday morning-Saturday morning. 6-8′' of snow is possible above 6500 feet. 12-24′' possible above 8000 feet. As this storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.

TONIGHT: 90% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: 100% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
Woman dead after being hit by car on Tucson’s west side
UPDATE: One killed in two-vehicle crash at Valencia, Wilmot
Cold and flu resurgence
A cold, the flu or COVID. What do I have and how do I know?
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found with mother and father

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy end to 2021!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 30th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 30th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and snow to end 2021!
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST