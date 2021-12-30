FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our final storm of the year will pack a punch with more valley rain, mountain snow and the coldest temperatures of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A stronger system rolls through tonight into Saturday morning bringing us more valley rain and mountain snow. 0.25′' to 1.00′' of rain possible in valley locations. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday morning-Saturday morning. 6-8′' of snow is possible above 6500 feet. 12-24′' possible above 8000 feet. As this storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.

TONIGHT: 90% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: 100% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

