FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy end to 2021!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Round two on the way! A stronger system rolls through tonight into Saturday morning bringing us more valley rain and mountain snow. This system looks to pack more of a punch with higher rain and snow totals. A winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday night-Saturday morning for the Sky Islands and the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties. 12-24′' of snow possible above 7,000′. As this storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: 90% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: 100% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

