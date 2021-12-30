Helping Ahmad save his family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The new year will bring new beginnings for thousands of people who fled from Afghanistan this summer.

Roughly 200 Afghan refugees are now settled in Tucson, according to City Council Member Steve Kozachik.

For Ahmad Wakili, the biggest challenge isn’t moving forward. It’s saving those left behind.

“[I ride] eight miles going [to work], and eight miles to return to my house,” he said.

Shortly after he arrived in the Old Pueblo, Wakili bought a bike and rode around town until he found a ‘Now Hiring’ sign. The well-educated, prominent judge from Afghanistan is now a parking attendant. He is working as much as he can to support his family overseas.

“I have a wife, a daughter - beautiful daughter,” said Wakili. “Because of a security problem, I sent them to Turkey.”

Wakili adjudicated members of the Taliban and ISIS, putting murderers and torturers behind bars. He says after the US withdrew its troops, the Taliban released those same men from jail.

“They are the most dangerous criminals,” he said.

Afghanistan is no longer safe for Wakili and his family. He says the Taliban is actively searching for them. The American ally barely escaped with his life, surviving two bombings and a rocket attack.

Now, his wife and two-year-old daughter are in mortal danger. Time has run out.

“Her residency permit has expired,” said Kozachik. “It has come to the point now, because they have such a porous border, the Taliban is in Turkey.”

Kozachik, who has been collecting donations for refugees at his Ward 6 Office for months, is helping Wakili work through the US Department of State. He says they have filed all the paperwork they can and are now looking for a pro bono attorney, but bureaucracy is getting in the way.

“I have worked through our DC Office to try to make connections, but it is a silo and it’s tough to break through,” said Kozachik. “We have got these well-insulated bureaucrats that aren’t accountable to anyone and we are trying to make them accountable. The judge’s family is only at risk because he was working for us. If they wind up murdered over there by the Taliban, then that blood is on our hands.”

It’s been nearly a year since Wakili has seen his wife and child. He is clinging to hope that he will get to see his little girl grow up.

“I want my daughter to become a doctor,” he smiled. “A very good doctor.”

Kozachik calls the refugee resettlement program a “broken system,” and urges people to write and call their congressional leaders in support of Wakili’s reunification with his family.

More than 600 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in Tucson.

