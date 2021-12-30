Advertise
Mariposa Port of Entry closed following crash and arrest

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An overnight crash is closing traffic lanes at the Nogales Mariposa Port of Entry this morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say the shutdown is mainly impacting the southbound lanes. That’s where a car had failed to stop for inspection.

Leaders say when the car began speeding towards Mexico, agents tried to close the southbound gates, but the car crashed into them.

The driver and the car were taken into custody by Mexican authorities.

CBP says no one was injured but the incident remains under investigation.

No word yet on when those southbound lanes will reopen.

