Betty White once visited Reid Park Zoo in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the world mourns the loss of American iconic Betty White , some Tucsonans recall the time the beloved performer visited a major city attraction.

White paid a visit to the Reid Park Zoo in March 2014, according to the zoo’s website . While there, White reportedly got a behind-the-scenes tour with animals and zoo staff.

The zoo thanked her then for her “gracious spirit” and her support for zoo. An attempt Friday to reach zoo officials was not immediately successful.

White died around 9 a.m. at her home in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 31.

White was an animal welfare advocate and worked with organizations like the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, Morris Animal Foundation, African Wildlife Foundation and Actors and Others for Animals. She was the president emerita of the Morris Animal Foundation, and had served as a trustee of the organization since 1971.

She had been a member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Commission’s board of directors since 1974.

Officials with the Morris Foundation said in a news release that White was the “Heart” of the organization’s scientific review process, funding and advocating for pain management research in animals.

“Today, if a veterinarian performs an elective surgery, like a spay or neuter without using pain management, she/he could face a malpractice charge. You can thank Betty White for that revolutionary change in the way we practice all phases of veterinary medicine today,” Dr. Rob Hilsenroth, organization’s former executive director, was quoted as saying.

One of her last charitable efforts with the Morris Animal Foundation was to establish the Betty White Wildlife Fund, mainly in response to the Deep Water Horizon Oil Spill and its harmful effects on marine life. You can make a donation in her honor HERE .

“It is hard to imagine a world without Betty in it. She was a tremendous animal advocate who tirelessly supported the work of Morris Animal Foundation to improve the health of animals globally. All of us at the Foundation are mourning the loss of this amazing woman,” Tiffany Grunert, the Morris Foundation’s president and CEO, was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.