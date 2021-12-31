Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2021 ending with a bang!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Periods of rain and mountain snow expected through Saturday morning. Storm rain totals looking to be between 0.50′' to 1.00′' in valley locations. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect with 6-24″ of snow possible above 7000′. As this storms exit the area, cold temperatures settle in with a hard freeze watch in place for Tucson and a freeze watch in place west of the metro. Next week, we’ll see temperatures warm back to around average.

FRIDAY: 100% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: 60% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze watch in place. Temps falling into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

