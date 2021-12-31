FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending 2021 with a bang

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain and snow showers will continue on and off through tomorrow morning. Significant snow is expected above 6,500′. Winds will also increase tonight through tomorrow with a wind advisory going into place from 5AM to 5PM for areas east of Tucson. Clearing skies and calmer winds will set the stage for the coldest morning of the season with a hard freeze warning going into effect for Tucson from midnight Saturday to 9AM Sunday. Once this storm moves out, we are looking at sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the first full week of 2022.

TONIGHT: 70% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for rain in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place. Temps falling into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

