New gaming in Arizona pulls in almost $130 million in 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Gaming in Arizona contributed $129 million to the state through tribal gaming and event wagering and fantasy sports, which Gov. Doug Ducey legalized in April.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, Ducey signed a landmark agreement between the state and Arizona tribes allows tribal casinos to offer Vegas-style table games and permits event wagering and fantasy sports throughout the state.

“Without a doubt, newly legalized casino games, event wagering and fantasy sports have already increased revenues to the state and will continue to do so for years to come,” Ted Vogt, the director of ADG, was quoted as saying.

According to the department, tribal gaming brought in $113.6 million to the Arizona Benefits Fund, including more than $21 million during the last calendar quarter.

Event wagering and fantasy sports garnered more than $15 million for the state general fund in September and October. Operators in the state paid more than $14 million in licensing fees and more than $1 million to operate the new games.

“Arizona’s event wagering & fantasy sports is off to a strong start here in the state and will only increase as the market matures,” Vogt was quoted as saying. “We worked diligently with the public and stakeholders to efficiently and responsibly set up these industries in just under five months, and we are starting to see the culmination of this hard work.”

