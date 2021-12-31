Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

New gaming in Arizona pulls in almost $130 million in 2021

(kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Gaming in Arizona contributed $129 million to the state through tribal gaming and event wagering and fantasy sports, which Gov. Doug Ducey legalized in April.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, Ducey signed a landmark agreement between the state and Arizona tribes allows tribal casinos to offer Vegas-style table games and permits event wagering and fantasy sports throughout the state.

“Without a doubt, newly legalized casino games, event wagering and fantasy sports have already increased revenues to the state and will continue to do so for years to come,” Ted Vogt, the director of ADG, was quoted as saying.

According to the department, tribal gaming brought in $113.6 million to the Arizona Benefits Fund, including more than $21 million during the last calendar quarter.

Event wagering and fantasy sports garnered more than $15 million for the state general fund in September and October. Operators in the state paid more than $14 million in licensing fees and more than $1 million to operate the new games.

“Arizona’s event wagering & fantasy sports is off to a strong start here in the state and will only increase as the market matures,” Vogt was quoted as saying. “We worked diligently with the public and stakeholders to efficiently and responsibly set up these industries in just under five months, and we are starting to see the culmination of this hard work.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona Saturday, Jan. 15.
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public
UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public