Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Oro Valley Hospital no longer taking cardiac arrest patients

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Hospital is no longer accepting cardiac arrest patients. Those experiencing a heart attack or chest pain will have to be taken to other area hospitals.

In a memo obtained by KOLD News 13, the EMS Medical Director for Northwest Healthcare informed providers the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) removed the hospital as a ‘Cardiac Receiving Center.’

Memo from Northwest Healthcare
Memo from Northwest Healthcare(KOLD News 13)

For some, this will mean a longer ambulance ride during a desperate situation.

“That’s changed some of our transport decision making,” said Capt. Adam Jarrold with the Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD).

Golder Ranch paramedics respond to calls from Ina Road up the Oracle corridor to Biosphere 2. It’s a large area with an older population. Capt. Jarrold says cardiac calls are common.

Golder Ranch Fire District response area
Golder Ranch Fire District response area(GRFD)

“For some of the patients in the Northern part of our district, it is going to be adding some time to their transports,” he said.

It’s a bit concerning for Capt. Jarrold, who says the closest Cardiac Receiving Centers are now Banner UMC; which is about 16 miles South of Oro Valley Hospital, and Northwest Medical Center; which is about 11 miles Southwest.

“Our paramedics are very well trained,” he said. “They are very well equipped to care for these patients.”

Capt. Jarrold says paramedics remain on the scene when CPR is needed because it allows them to provide better chest compressions. This, along with new technology, has allowed GRFD to double its survivability rate.

Capt. Jarrold says every hospital offers specific services.

“A woman in labor wouldn’t go to Oro Valley Hospital because they don’t have a Labor and Delivery Center,” he said. “Someone with significant trauma would never go to Oro Valley Hospital because Banner University is the most appropriate hospital for that.”

According to AZDHS, a hospital needs to meet several requirements to have a Cardiac Receiving Center, including the ability to provide intervention 24/7.

AZDHS requirements for Cardiac Receiving Centers
AZDHS requirements for Cardiac Receiving Centers(www.AZDHS.gov)

Capt. Jarrold says, especially during the pandemic, hospitals have constantly been updating their providers about their capabilities.

“So, we are really hoping to see that [Oro Valley Hospital] can get [the Cardiac Receiving Center designation] back,” he said.

A spokesperson for Northwest Fire District released the following statement:

“We are aware of the changes approved by the SAEMS Regional Council regarding the changes at Oro Valley Hospital. The District has made updates to our EMS guidelines that reflect the state’s guidance for patient transport.”

KOLD News 13 reached out to Northwest Healthcare and AZDHS for comment. We are still waiting for a response on why Oro Valley Hospital no longer qualifies for a Cardiac Receiving Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona Saturday, Jan. 15.
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
Woman dead after being hit by car on Tucson’s west side
UPDATE: One killed in two-vehicle crash at Valencia, Wilmot
Cold and flu resurgence
A cold, the flu or COVID. What do I have and how do I know?

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
FILE - Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
FACT FINDERS: Pediatric monoclonal antibody treatments hard to find