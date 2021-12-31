Pima Animal Care Center prepares to take in hundreds of animals after New Year’s Eve fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we head into the New Year, it’s bringing new concerns about the capacity at Pima Animal Care Center.

The shelter is still in a code red situation and they are expecting to see hundreds of dogs that were spooked by fireworks come in after the New Year.

“New Year’s Eve is going to be an added, uncomfortable situation to an already crowded shelter,” PACC’s public information officer Nikki Reck said.

PACC is hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. The kennels in their overflow space just emptied Wednesday, but they’re expected to fill up again this weekend and then some.

“We are doing everything in our power to just make space. Pretty much every office has a dog. Pretty much every kennel we can use is full,” Reck said

Reck says she has never seen the shelter this full. At the end of the year, they typically see a drop in their numbers, but this year they are seeing an abnormally high intake.

“Since about the middle of June we have been taking in 50-100 animals every day and that’s just a lot of animals and not many are getting out is the thing,” she said.

Based on previous years, PACC will likely take in around 200 dogs within the first few days of 2022. This is primarily due to dogs getting spooked by fireworks, getting out of the house, and getting lost. There are some things you can do today to help keep your pet safe this New Year’s Eve.

“Have a plan. Put your pet in a place where they are comfortable: a kennel, a crate, a bedroom, whatever. Play some loud music or a TV show to drown it out. Check their collar and their tag to make sure both are in great condition,” Reck said.

PACC also asks that if you find a lost pet and they are friendly and in good condition, to hold onto them for a couple to days to try and find the owner before bringing the pet to PACC.

PACC says if your pet goes missing, make sure you file a report with PACC. You can text “LOST” to (833) 552-0591 and it will walk you through the process.

