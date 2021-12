TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mt. Lemmon was closed at the base due to inclement weather on Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, only residents and employees can pass through.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

