TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies recently found a 15-year-old girl with special needs who had gone missing on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Authorities say she wandered away from her home on East Omega Drive in San Tan Valley between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Deputies thanked everyone who helped look for her.

