UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public

Conditions can change fast, please call 520-547-7510 for the latest on Catalina Highway
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to the public.

Only employees and residents will be allowed up, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The closure is due to inclement weather that is expected to last through Saturday morning.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

