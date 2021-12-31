UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to the public.

Only employees and residents will be allowed up, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The closure is due to inclement weather that is expected to last through Saturday morning.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

