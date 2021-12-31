UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon is back open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is now open to 4WD and all wheel drive vehicles.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, the road to Mount Lemmon was closed to the public.

Only employees and residents were allowed up, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The closure was due to inclement weather that was expected to last through Saturday morning.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

