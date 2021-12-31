UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with no restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon has reopened after a winter storm rolled through the area.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, there are no restrictions but chains or four-wheel drive are recommended.

The PCSD said another round of storms is expected to hit today, so please be careful if you drive up to Mount Lemmon.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

