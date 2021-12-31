UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 19-year-old girl is dead after she was involved in a wreck near Casino Del Sol late Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a two-car wreck at the intersection of Valencia Road and Ignacio M Baumea around 5 p.m.

Investigators said a Honda Accord was headed north on Ignacio M Baumeo when it drove through the intersection, colliding with a Dodge Ram going east on Valencia.

The driver of the Honda, Vanessa Siqueiros, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram stayed at the scene and was uninjured, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.