Family of eight displaced after early morning mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family of eight has been displaced after a mobile home fire on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Northwest Fire District crews responded to the single-family home at around 2 a.m. near Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

Surrounding buildings were also evacuated for safety.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

