FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off 2022 with some of the coldest temperatures of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies are clearing in the wake of the systems that brought valley rain and mountain snow on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for freezing and sub-freezing temperatures around southern Arizona. A hard freeze warning will go into place for Tucson from midnight to 9AM. Remember your four Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants.

TONIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place. Temps falling into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.