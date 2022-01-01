Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ringing in the New Year with rain and snow

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Happy New Year! Showers will continue this morning on the first day of 2022. Sunday morning could be the coldest of the season, with dry weather and a warming trend next week.

SATURDAY: 80% chance for rain in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place. Temps falling into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

