Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

First ‘babies’ of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not one but two babies made their entrance into the world on Jan. 1 at Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

The New Year baby twins were born seconds after midnight on Jan. 1. Jasir Wright was born Jan. 1, 2022 at 0008 seconds after midnight and twin, Kenji Wright, was born 0016 seconds after midnight. Mom, Jasmyn Peterson, is doing great and Dad, Kenneth Wright II, is overjoyed. Banner said, they were the first babies born in Tucson in the New Year. Hospital staff presented the twin’s parents with a congratulatory gift basket filled with new baby items and gift cards.

Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left(Banner Health)
Second image: Jasmyn Peterson, left, Kenneth Wright, II, right
Second image: Jasmyn Peterson, left, Kenneth Wright, II, right(Banner Health)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol
Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona Saturday, Jan. 15.
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Tucson will open the doors to its Hospitality House, 1002 North Main...
Operation Deep Freeze in effect Jan. 1
Former Tucson police officer Marty Moreno started "Bikes for Tikes" after hearing heartbreaking...
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Former police officer giving back to community
Miriam Romero, a teacher at Carillo Elementary, works hard to keep Las Posadas alive for future...
ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Teacher keeping 85-year-old Tucson tradition alive
Bikes For Tikes
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Former police officer giving back to community