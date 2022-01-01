First ‘babies’ of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not one but two babies made their entrance into the world on Jan. 1 at Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

The New Year baby twins were born seconds after midnight on Jan. 1. Jasir Wright was born Jan. 1, 2022 at 0008 seconds after midnight and twin, Kenji Wright, was born 0016 seconds after midnight. Mom, Jasmyn Peterson, is doing great and Dad, Kenneth Wright II, is overjoyed. Banner said, they were the first babies born in Tucson in the New Year. Hospital staff presented the twin’s parents with a congratulatory gift basket filled with new baby items and gift cards.

Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left (Banner Health)

Second image: Jasmyn Peterson, left, Kenneth Wright, II, right (Banner Health)

