Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Hard freeze warning in effect for Metro-Tucson

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hard freeze warning remains in effect for Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County until Sunday at 9 a.m. Expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Begin to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Remember the 4 P’s: People, pets, pipes, and plants.

The four P's
The four P's(National Weather Service)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol
Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona Saturday, Jan. 15.
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending 2021 with a bang
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec. 31, 2021
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec. 31, 2021
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires
KOLD 6 p.m. forecast Dec. 31, 2021
KOLD 6 p.m. forecast Dec. 31, 2021