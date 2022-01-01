Hard freeze warning in effect for Metro-Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hard freeze warning remains in effect for Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County until Sunday at 9 a.m. Expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Begin to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Remember the 4 P’s: People, pets, pipes, and plants.

The four P's (National Weather Service)

