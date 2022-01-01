Advertise
Mt. Lemmon sees New Year’s Eve snow

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Families headed up to Mt. Lemmon New Year’s Eve to enjoy the cooler climate and get a chance to play in the snow.

Due to the snow, there were only a couple businesses open, so they had a lot of people come in. The Mt. Lemmon General Store was one of the businesses still open.

″It’s been very busy this week with the snow and the holiday week we were extremely busy with people coming up to play in the snow, have picnics, and just enjoy the sites of the mountain,” owner Grey Carpenter said.

Business has been booming for them this holiday weekend.

″We get a crowd mostly from Tucson, but also from Phoenix, and Casa Grande, Florence and those areas. We also see people from out of town visiting for the holidays. Folks come up to see the snow and just have fun,” he said.

Those families have been coming in to get sleds and other items, but most importantly, the fudge.

“Fudge has been selling crazy right now. We’ve been having to make it every day. We can hardly keep up,” Carpenter said.

When it snows, they always have to up their production. Carpenter’s hoping to see some more snow on Mt. Lemmon in the near future.

The snow was exactly what brought out many families today. They all had big plans: snowball fights, sledding, making snowman, and getting some hot chocolate.

Some of the families we spoke to said, coming up to see the snow is a tradition.

Ramone Hernandez and his family look forward to it every year.

″It’s a great thing to do every year that we can escape the city and come up to Mt. Lemmon. It’s just wonderful,” he said.

