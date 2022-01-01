Advertise
Operation Deep Freeze in effect Jan. 1

Anyone who needs a place to stay warm can go to the Salvation Army’s Hospitality House on North Main Avenue
The Salvation Army of Tucson will open the doors to its Hospitality House, 1002 North Main Avenue, for anyone seeking shelter from the cold weather.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson has declared Operation Deep Freeze due to the extremely cold weather expected to hit southern Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Hospitality House, 1002 North Main Avenue, will be accepting anyone seeking shelter from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army opens its doors to guests when temperatures drop to 35 or 40 degrees with precipitation.

The low for Friday night is 45 degrees with a 70% chance of rain. On Saturday, the low is 29 with a 70% chance of rain.

Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. The items include coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.  Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Hospitality House 7 days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

