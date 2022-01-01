Operation Deep Freeze in effect Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson has declared Operation Deep Freeze due to the extremely cold weather expected to hit southern Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Hospitality House, 1002 North Main Avenue , will be accepting anyone seeking shelter from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army opens its doors to guests when temperatures drop to 35 or 40 degrees with precipitation.

The low for Friday night is 45 degrees with a 70% chance of rain. On Saturday, the low is 29 with a 70% chance of rain.

Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. The items include coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd ., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Hospitality House 7 days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

