Pima County family files $10 million notice of claim over jail death

Pima County Adult Detention Complex
(Google Maps)
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson mother has filed a $10 million claim against the Pima County Sheriff’s Department alleging medical neglect.

“I never expected that. Not like that,” said Jennifer Graham.

Heartbroken is how Graham describes finding out her son Justin Crook died in his cell May 31.

She said the 29-year-old Cook suffered from epilepsy, anxiety, depression, PTSD and had been on daily meds.

“He was just getting out of work and he caught a Lyft,” she said. “I guess he had a seizure in the car and the driver called 911. When they pulled his name, they discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for probation violation. Pretty much not showing up to see his probation officer to start a plan with them.”

In the notice of claim, “the autopsy report determined the cause of death to be methamphetamine intoxication.”

Crook “displayed behavior consistent with drug abuse”

The document claims the PCSD “had notice of Justin’s lengthy mental health history” and “failed to timely and properly monitor, observe, and treat Justin Crook, causing his death.”

Graham said “when they found my child rigor mortis was already setting in. That means you guys left my child in the jail and did not check on him not one time.”

Ten inmates have lost their lives at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in 2021.

Graham and other families in the group are now demanding transparency, accountability and staff be properly trained to deal with mental and medical issues.

“They need to educate these people on epilepsy,” she said. “I know that they’re not professionals, they’re not psychiatrists, but they’re going to be dealing with so many different types of personalities that they need to be able to handle that.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

