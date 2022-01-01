Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown railroad track closure

TDOT Traffic Alert
TDOT Traffic Alert
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, January 3, Granada Ave north of St. Mary’s Rd is scheduled to close to the railroad tracks.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility closure will allow crews to remove the old asphalt, replace the subgrade and pave in the area as part of the Prop 101 Tucson Delivers Better Streets Project currently taking place.

This closure will be in place through Friday, January 14.

