Tucson man dies after being hit by two cars on New Year’s Eve--TPD searching for those involved

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Police say a man is dead after being hit by two cars on the 3200 block of N. Stone Avenue.

It happened on December 31st, just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire transported the pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Officers identified the pedestrian as 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined Rivas was trying to cross Stone Ave. from east to west. They say Rivas was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound in the curb lane.

After hitting Rivas, the white passenger vehicle continued northbound and did not stop. Moments later, a second vehicle struck Rivas as he was lying in the roadway. The second vehicle also failed to remain at the scene.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads; however, they say leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the two involved vehicles is the focus of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

