Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson man dies after being hit by two cars on New Year’s Eve--TPD searching for those involved

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(WLUC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Police say a man is dead after being hit by two cars on the 3200 block of N. Stone Avenue.

It happened on December 31st, just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire transported the pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Officers identified the pedestrian as 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined Rivas was trying to cross Stone Ave. from east to west. They say Rivas was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound in the curb lane.

After hitting Rivas, the white passenger vehicle continued northbound and did not stop. Moments later, a second vehicle struck Rivas as he was lying in the roadway. The second vehicle also failed to remain at the scene.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads; however, they say leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the two involved vehicles is the focus of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol
Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona Saturday, Jan. 15.
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
First babies of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor UCLA float at the 133rd Rose Parade...
New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge