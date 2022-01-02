Advertise
Cochise County parents arrested after son misses school

Source: Cochise County website
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two parents for suspicion of child neglect. According to Arizona Central, police did a welfare check after their 11-year-old boy missed school for at least two weeks.

Deputies learned the boy had been home alone since Thanksgiving.

34-year-old Melissa Green and 40-year-old bobby Jo Green were arrested.

Both were booked into a Cochise County jail and are being held on $100,000 bond each.

The boy is now the Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

