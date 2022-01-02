Advertise
Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns

By Mary Coleman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WOW! PCSD is on on scene of a single-vehicle crash at Valencia and Camino de la Tierra. No word yet on what caused the crash. Video courtesy of: Alexis Lizette Carrillo More info: https://bit.ly/3sPJQOM

Posted by KOLD News 13 on Sunday, January 2, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials are on scene of a crash involving a single vehicle.

This happened at Valencia and Camino de la Tierra.

PCSD says the roadway is open, but there will be delays.

They say no one was taken to the hospital. No word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

