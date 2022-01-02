Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to sunny and dry weather

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The storm system that impacted us is now long gone. Quiet weather and above normal temperatures will take us through next week. While there are no freeze warnings for southern Arizona, we are expecting another mostly clear, chilly night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

