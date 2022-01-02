FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect this morning through 9 a.m. for Pima and southeast Pinal counties. After an active period to close out 2021 into New Year`s Day the first full week of 2022 will be quiet with the storm track remaining well north of the area. Temperatures will be gradually warming this week to above normal Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

