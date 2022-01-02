Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to Sunday

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect this morning through 9 a.m. for Pima and southeast Pinal counties. After an active period to close out 2021 into New Year`s Day the first full week of 2022 will be quiet with the storm track remaining well north of the area. Temperatures will be gradually warming this week to above normal Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Tucson man dies after being hit by two cars on New Year’s Eve--TPD searching for those involved
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
First babies of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson
Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public
Family of eight displaced after early morning mobile home fire

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off 2022 with some of the coldest temperatures of the season
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST JAN.1,2022
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST JAN.1, 2022
KOLD evening forecast Jan. 1, 2022
KOLD evening forecast Jan. 1, 2022
The Salvation Army of Tucson will open the doors to its Hospitality House, 1002 North Main...
Operation Deep Freeze in effect Jan. 1