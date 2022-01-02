Midtown residents displaced after apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Midtown Sunday morning. At 5:50 a.m. crews responded to 2500 block N. Dodge for reports of smoke. Engine 5 was on scene quickly located a fire in first floor apartment wall and extinguished. Crews worked to stop extension into nearby units.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. TFD said, no injuries have been reported.

