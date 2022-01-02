Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon back open

The road has been closed since Friday night.
Road to Mt Lemmon open
Road to Mt Lemmon open(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is now open to 4WD and all wheel drive vehicles.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, the road to Mount Lemmon was closed to the public.

Only employees and residents were allowed up, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The closure was due to inclement weather that was expected to last through Saturday morning.

For more information about road conditions, call the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Tucson man dies after being hit by two cars on New Year’s Eve--TPD searching for those involved
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
First babies of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson
Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac patients due to staffing issues.
Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients
Family of eight displaced after early morning mobile home fire

Latest News

TDOT Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown railroad track closure
UPDATE: Teenage girl dies in serious crash near Casino Del Sol
UPDATE: One killed in two-vehicle crash at Valencia, Wilmot
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following crash near Houghton, Broadway