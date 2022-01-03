Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his attacker.
By Sia Nyorkor and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A man who was hospitalized after a brutal attack during a car collision last year said he forgives the person who nearly beat him to death.

“Don’t hold grudges against people, because grudges will kill you,” Ralph White told WOIO.

Investigators say Travonce Backie attacked the 86-year-old man after their cars crashed in February in Canton, Ohio.

“So, I rolled my window down to talk to him and he just starts cussing me out, opens the door and just pounds on me,” White explained.

White was still restrained inside his vehicle when he was being assaulted.

He was hospitalized and suffered multiple injuries, including facial fractures and brain bleeding.

“I had headaches so bad, I go to bed, sleep four, five, six hours during the day. It was hard on my wife, and she would be home, I would be there, but she would be alone because I would be in bed. It made it hard. Our marriage was really hard for a while,” White said.

Backie was convicted of felonious assault and other charges. He is serving 5-7 1/2 years in prison.

White didn’t attend the court hearings but said he wishes Backie well and forgives him.

“As soon as I get the OK, I want to send the guy a Bible and I want to pray for him. I want everybody to pray for him, because like I said, wrong place, right time, and in my heart, I forgive the guy,” White said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
Fatal Crash
Tucson man dies after being hit by two cars on New Year’s Eve--TPD searching for those involved
TFD battle Midtown blaze
Midtown residents displaced after apartment fire
Source: Cochise County website
Cochise County parents arrested after son misses school
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
First babies of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson

Latest News

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in the New Year's Day drawing was purchased at Safeway,...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased in Vail