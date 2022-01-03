Advertise
Fee-free: When to see Grand Canyon and other national parks for free

Bright Angel Trailhead
Grand Canyon National Park(National Park Service)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Park Service has announced which days it will offer free entry in 2022. It’s an opportunity to have people enjoy the plethora of national parks around the country, including three right here in Arizona.

Arizona isn’t just desert. You could live here your whole life and still not have seen all of its beauty.

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites.”

In Arizona, you have your choice between Grand Canyon National Park, Petrified Forecast National Park, and Saguaro National Park, as well as other national monuments, historic sites and recreation areas.

Fee-Free Days

  • Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • April 16 – First Day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Officials say 237 million people visited national parks in 2020, contributing over $14 billion to local communities. The National Park Service says they contributed about $28.6 billion to the U.S. economy.

Free annual passes are available for U.S. military members, their dependents, veterans, Gold Star families, 4th Grade students, and some NPS volunteers. For the rest, discounts and the $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass are available.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

