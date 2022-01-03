Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police Monday morning, Jan. 3, near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive.

Mesa police Sergeant Chuck Trapani says it happened around 7:30 a.m. when a homeowner in the area noticed an unknown person jumping a wall in their backyard. When officers arrived, they started to set up in the front of the home, and the suspect exited the backyard with a large metal item in his hand, according to Trapani.

It was then the suspect, a 49-year-old man, allegedly charged at the officers, and they gave him multiple commands to stop. They used a bean bag shotgun and a taser which Trapani says was ineffective. The suspect got up and again charged at the officers as they tried to back away, which is when the shooting happened. The suspect was shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no officers were injured. They have not yet identified the suspect. The investigation is ongoing. This is the first shooting involving Mesa police in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.