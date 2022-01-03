Police: Woman dies in apparent hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say a woman who was found lying injured in a street on New Year’s Eve was the victim of an apparent hit and run.

Cari Ann Conway, 35, was found just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, in the 200 block of East Ft. Lowell Road.

The driver and vehicle have not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Police say mid-block crossing by Conway is a major contributing factor to the collision.

