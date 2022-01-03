Advertise
Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased in Vail

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in the New Year's Day drawing was purchased at Safeway, 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million in the New Year’s Day drawing was purchased in Vail.

The ticket matched five numbers, but not the red Powerball number. The numbers drawn Saturday, Jan. 1, were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with Powerball number 7.

The ticket was purchased at Safeway, 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

Nobody matched all the numbers, so the jackpot rolls over and is estimated to be worth $540 million in the drawing Monday night, Jan. 3. The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $384.3 million.

