2nd Asian elephant dies from virus at an Albuquerque zoo

ABQ BioPark is mourning the loss of two Asian elephants, most recently 8-year-old Jazmine.
ABQ BioPark is mourning the loss of two Asian elephants, most recently 8-year-old Jazmine.(ABQ BioPark)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a second Asian elephant has died at an Albuquerque zoo due to a virus infection. Officials at ABQ BioPark announced Monday, Jan. 3, that 8-year-old Jazmine died Sunday from the effects of the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus.

BioPark officials say the virus was first detected in her bloodwork on Dec. 28 and Jazmine had round-the-clock treatment from medical and elephant experts from across the country.

They say the virus also killed her 3-year-old brother, Thorn, on Christmas Day.

BioPark officials elephants are most susceptible to the virus from 18 months to 8 years old. They also say EEHV is the leading cause of death for Asian elephant calves and can impact elephants in all habitats.

