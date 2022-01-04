Armed suspect shot, killed by Mesa police

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect causing a disturbance near a mobile home park was shot and killed by Mesa police late Monday night, Jan. 3.

According to Detective Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, officers were called to the Seyenna Mobile home Park near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving two 911 calls. One call was about a person with a knife who was acting erratically and causing a disturbance. The second call was for shots fired in the same complex.

When officers arrived, the suspect was walking towards them with a large knife in his hands. Encinas says officers told him to drop the knife. The 26-year-old suspect appeared to respond to their commands, but then charged at the officers, and that’s when the shooting occurred.

Officers provided life-saving measures to the suspect until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No officers were injured and the name of the suspect will be released once next of kin is notified. No further details have been released.

The shooting was the second of the day involving Mesa police officers. A man was shot by police Monday morning near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive.

