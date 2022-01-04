Advertise
AZ Game and Fish: Woman may have been bitten by javelina

(AZ Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for a woman who may have been bitten by a javelina while walking her dog last month.

The department says the woman was walking her dog, named Reacher, around 8;30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Placita Salton in Oro Valley on Dec. 20. The woman may live nearby, and be in need of rabies treatment.

Officials say this is the fifth javelina attack in Oro Valley recently.

The woman is urged to call the department at 623-236-7201.

