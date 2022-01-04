Advertise
Casa Grande police officer passes from COVID-19

Officer Lara was with the department for six years
Officer Jesus Lara battled COVID-19 before his death.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Casa Grande Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers who passed away from COVID-19.

Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara was with the department for six years and was with the Gila River Police Department for two years prior. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Casa Grande police said Officer Lara was especially valued for his kind-heartedness and empathy when dealing with children and other victims of crime.

