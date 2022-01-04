FACT FINDERS: Young kids and the COVID vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID booster for 12 to 15-year-olds, comes questions. Parents may be wondering about the safety of a booster or when their even younger kids might get a third shot or even their first.

Myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is one of the main concerns parents may have. The FDA says the data they have shows no new safety concerns with this. In fact, it reports no new cases of myocarditis so far.

As for certain kids ages five to 11 who are immunocompromised, the FDA says they may now get a booster as well. However, for five to 11-year-olds who are fully vaccinated but not immunocompromised, the FDA says there is no need for a third dose at this time.

If you have children younger than five and are wondering when they can get their first shot, it looks like it will still be a while. Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently he believes it will be in the second quarter of this year before they get the necessary data from Pfizer.

For more information on the FDA’s actions to expand use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.