Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Young kids and the COVID vaccine

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID booster for 12 to 15-year-olds, comes questions. Parents may be wondering about the safety of a booster or when their even younger kids might get a third shot or even their first.

Myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is one of the main concerns parents may have. The FDA says the data they have shows no new safety concerns with this. In fact, it reports no new cases of myocarditis so far.

As for certain kids ages five to 11 who are immunocompromised, the FDA says they may now get a booster as well. However, for five to 11-year-olds who are fully vaccinated but not immunocompromised, the FDA says there is no need for a third dose at this time.

If you have children younger than five and are wondering when they can get their first shot, it looks like it will still be a while. Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently he believes it will be in the second quarter of this year before they get the necessary data from Pfizer.

For more information on the FDA’s actions to expand use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
Fatal Crash
Tucson man dies in hit-and-run crash on North Stone Avenue
TFD battle Midtown blaze
Midtown residents displaced after apartment fire
Source: Cochise County website
Cochise County parents arrested after son misses school
Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left
First babies of the year born seconds after midnight in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD fact finders: Young kids and the booster shot
KOLD fact finders: Young kids and the booster shot
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
New Year, New Career
New Year, New Career: Public Safety Career Fair seeking new recruits
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general