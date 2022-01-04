Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FBI offers reward for information about vehicular homicide suspect

The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black...
The FBI says the suspect was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A.(FBI)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect or the suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide on Dec. 26, 2021.

Yvette Garcia was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that struck and killed a woman while she was riding a bicycle within the Pascua Yaqui Reservation.

The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black...
The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A.(FBI)

Garcia, 35, is described as a Native American woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Garcia’s location, arrest, conviction and sentencing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal wreck on First Avenue
Pilot dies in plane crashes in Arizona
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Police: Woman dies in apparent hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
Driver crashes into saguaro cactus, causes traffic slowdowns
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in the New Year's Day drawing was purchased at Safeway,...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased in Vail

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Pediatric hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations
ABQ BioPark is mourning the loss of two Asian elephants, most recently 8-year-old Jazmine.
2nd Asian elephant dies from virus at an Albuquerque zoo