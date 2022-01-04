FBI offers reward for information about vehicular homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect or the suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide on Dec. 26, 2021.

Yvette Garcia was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that struck and killed a woman while she was riding a bicycle within the Pascua Yaqui Reservation.

The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A. (FBI)

Garcia, 35, is described as a Native American woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Garcia’s location, arrest, conviction and sentencing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.