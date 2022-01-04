Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful start to 2022!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-average temperatures carry us through mid-week. Westerly wind flow aloft delivers dry air with no rain in sight! Temperatures will begin to warm, creeping above average Thursday and Friday in the low 70s with a return to the 60s this weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

