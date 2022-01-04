FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful start to 2022!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-average temperatures carry us through mid-week. Westerly wind flow aloft delivers dry air with no rain in sight! Temperatures will begin to warm, creeping above average Thursday and Friday in the low 70s with a return to the 60s this weekend.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
